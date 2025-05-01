Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Raises Position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 165.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,170 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.18% of Vista Energy worth $9,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vista Energy by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 33,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,694,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 11,995 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 241.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 237,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 168,200 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vista Energy by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.40 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vista Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Monday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Vista Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VIST opened at $45.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.52.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). Vista Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 34.78%. The business had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.61 million. On average, analysts predict that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

