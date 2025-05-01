Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys 10,097 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 350.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,097 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,117,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,153,220,000 after buying an additional 352,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,198,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,071,000 after buying an additional 2,486,649 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,213,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,210,000 after acquiring an additional 80,972 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,810,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,267,000 after purchasing an additional 308,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $1,001,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $138.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.37 and a 1 year high of $146.56.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $132.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.06.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

