iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 495.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,121 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.64% of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAT. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 66,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAT opened at $43.85 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 1-year low of $38.30 and a 1-year high of $57.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.