iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stake Lowered by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,848 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $304.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $303.72 and its 200-day moving average is $319.35. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $264.17 and a one year high of $337.76.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

