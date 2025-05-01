iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stake Trimmed by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 9,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

HDV stock opened at $115.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.40. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $106.01 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

