Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROH) Shares Sold by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROH – Free Report) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Horse Acquisitions were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions by 2,272.7% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in Iron Horse Acquisitions by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 355,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 213,300 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Horse Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 213,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 452,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 194,728 shares during the period.

Get Iron Horse Acquisitions alerts:

Iron Horse Acquisitions Trading Up 0.4 %

IROH opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37. Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $11.11.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Company Profile

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying targeted companies operating in content studios and film production, family entertainment, animation, music, gaming, e-sports, talent management, and talent-facing brands and businesses in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IROH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Horse Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Horse Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.