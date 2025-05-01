Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,882 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,984,000 after buying an additional 8,451,521 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,306,000 after buying an additional 6,211,920 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,366,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,149,000 after buying an additional 275,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,936,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,809,000 after buying an additional 94,658 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
Shares of RSP stock opened at $169.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.84. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $188.16. The company has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.01.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
