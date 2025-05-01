Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 83 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,493,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,627,000 after purchasing an additional 37,340 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in MSCI by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in MSCI by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in MSCI by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MSCI by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,574,000 after acquiring an additional 23,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Up 0.8 %

MSCI stock opened at $544.88 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.69 and a 12-month high of $642.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $552.93 and a 200-day moving average of $582.50. The firm has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.12. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 156.08% and a net margin of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $745.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $574.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,044,903.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,599,549.01. This represents a 0.42 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.25, for a total value of $2,621,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 294,787 shares in the company, valued at $154,542,084.75. This trade represents a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on MSCI from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MSCI from $532.00 to $530.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.36.

MSCI Company Profile



MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

