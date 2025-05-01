Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Decreases Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at $262,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 20.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 165,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after acquiring an additional 28,022 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 21.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,514,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,325,000 after acquiring an additional 264,230 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in W. P. Carey by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Trading Up 2.4 %

W. P. Carey stock opened at $62.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $66.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.17.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $407.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.99 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on WPC. Scotiabank upped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised W. P. Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

View Our Latest Report on WPC

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.