Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Given New C$305.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$299.00 to C$305.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IFC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$290.00 to C$315.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$275.00 to C$290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$290.00 to C$302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$300.00 to C$324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$315.00 to C$320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$295.09.

IFC stock opened at C$306.17 on Wednesday. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$218.58 and a 1 year high of C$307.10. The stock has a market cap of C$54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$287.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$273.57.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 6,000 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$287.12, for a total value of C$1,722,738.00. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intact Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that provides written premiums in Canada. The company distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a network of brokers and a wholly-owned subsidiary, BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through Belairdirect. Most of the company’s direct premiums are written in the personal automotive space.

