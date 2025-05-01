Insider Buying: The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Director Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) Director Ingrid Wilbur Kachmar acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $96,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at $120,861.50. The trade was a 394.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

First Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

First Bancorp stock opened at $24.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $31.05.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $21.80 million during the quarter.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNLC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 473,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 16,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in First Bancorp by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, time, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising commercial real estate owner occupied, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property such as retail space, offices, industrial buildings, hotels, educational facilities, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial real estate non-owner occupied loans; commercial construction to finance construction in a mix of owner- and nonowner occupied commercial real estate properties; and commercial and industrial loans, including revolving and term loan for financing working capital and/or capital investment.

Featured Articles

