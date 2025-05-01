ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $83.48 and last traded at $84.96, with a volume of 241111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.60.

Several research firms recently commented on ICFI. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of ICF International in a report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ICF International from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on ICF International from $174.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ICF International by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

