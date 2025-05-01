Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.35

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 1.35 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 32.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to earn $16.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $230.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $158.88 and a one year high of $285.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HII. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein acquired 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.82 per share, for a total transaction of $349,418.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,120.94. The trade was a 36.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $142,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,691.04. The trade was a 20.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.