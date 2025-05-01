Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.19 and last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 18415759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.45.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average of $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.33%.

Huntington Bancshares announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 3,521 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $53,695.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,950 shares in the company, valued at $731,237.50. The trade was a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 38,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $552,925.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,825,036.44. This represents a 10.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,051 shares of company stock worth $2,992,685. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $302,826,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $150,444,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,479,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $528,434,000 after buying an additional 8,759,871 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,048,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,684,000 after buying an additional 3,938,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 17,435,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,460,000 after buying an additional 3,671,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

