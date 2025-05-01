Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,121 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Stock Up 0.2 %

ATKR stock opened at $63.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.02. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $180.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Atkore Increases Dividend

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.77 million. Atkore had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Atkore’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is 12.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATKR shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Atkore from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Loop Capital lowered Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Atkore from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Atkore from $78.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atkore presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Atkore

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $32,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,400. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.