Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,617 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $27,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,803,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,520,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,002,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,264,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,716,000 after purchasing an additional 164,111 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 536,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,485,000 after purchasing an additional 115,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HAE. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.22.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $63.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.41. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $97.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.91.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 9.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.