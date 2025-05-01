Guardian Capital LP Has $849,000 Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Guardian Capital LP cut its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,174 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in CRH were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of CRH by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in CRH by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CRH by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CRH shares. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on CRH in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.36.

CRH Price Performance

Shares of CRH stock opened at $95.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.14 and a 200-day moving average of $96.00. CRH plc has a one year low of $71.18 and a one year high of $110.97. The company has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

CRH Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.66%.

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.