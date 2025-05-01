Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR) Short Interest Up 90.8% in April

Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a growth of 90.8% from the March 31st total of 50,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 96,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenfire Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Greenfire Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,787,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Greenfire Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Greenfire Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Greenfire Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Finally, Webs Creek Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Greenfire Resources by 255.0% in the 4th quarter. Webs Creek Capital Management LP now owns 355,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenfire Resources alerts:

Greenfire Resources Price Performance

Shares of GFR opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.37. Greenfire Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $325.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Greenfire Resources Company Profile

Greenfire Resources ( NYSE:GFR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Greenfire Resources had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $149.31 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.