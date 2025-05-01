Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,350 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GBTC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of GBTC stock opened at $74.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.56. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $86.11.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

