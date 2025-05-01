Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 86.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $817,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,945,000 after acquiring an additional 28,743 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,088,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 406.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 53,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after buying an additional 42,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 381,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,065,000 after buying an additional 253,679 shares in the last quarter.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet Stock Performance

Shares of FRPT opened at $73.54 on Thursday. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $164.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.23 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $262.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.46 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 3.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 target price on Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Freshpet from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial lowered Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Freshpet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FRPT

Freshpet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.