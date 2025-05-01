Freestone Grove Partners LP Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 252,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,002,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,725,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,257,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805,133 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,701,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,311,864,000 after acquiring an additional 413,963 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $844,775,000 after buying an additional 100,248 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $669,400,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,759,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $583,427,000 after buying an additional 71,587 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $116.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.33. The firm has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $167.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.54 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

