Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,616 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 487.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.09.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 3.0 %

FCX opened at $36.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The company has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.75.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

