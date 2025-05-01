Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 541,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,433 shares during the period. Fomento Económico Mexicano makes up approximately 1.5% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $46,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 135,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,541,000 after buying an additional 79,181 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 250,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,389,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $109.00 to $97.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.95.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $105.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $81.08 and a twelve month high of $123.09. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.75 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $1.628 dividend. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous dividend of $0.92. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Stories

