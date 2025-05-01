Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Flushing Financial Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of FFIC opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $404.31 million, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.67. Flushing Financial has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $18.59.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.38 million. Flushing Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Flushing Financial will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is presently -87.13%.

In other Flushing Financial news, EVP Thomas Buonaiuto sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $87,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,336 shares in the company, valued at $417,781.12. This represents a 17.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flushing Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

