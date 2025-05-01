First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,269 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 490.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000.

Get First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FSMB opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.88. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $19.47 and a 1-year high of $20.11.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.