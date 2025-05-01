FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Trims Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $10,572,000. Denver PWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 128,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 321.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 401,943 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SCHE opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.55. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $30.25.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

