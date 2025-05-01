FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Blackstone by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 11,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $5,163,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Blackstone by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 25,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 1.8% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $131.80 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.62. The company has a market capitalization of $96.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.05%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $233.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Blackstone from $160.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.82.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,619.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,260.65. This trade represents a 0.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

