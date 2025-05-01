FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 588.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,869,000 after purchasing an additional 246,540 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,596,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,591,000 after purchasing an additional 130,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $128.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $144.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $1.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

