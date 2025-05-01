Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

EXTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Extreme Networks from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $19.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.00, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 110.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Extreme Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $549,807.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,760,901.99. This trade represents a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 955,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,637,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 661,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 19,248 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

