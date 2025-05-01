ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Short Interest Update

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,009,800 shares, an increase of 87.2% from the March 31st total of 3,745,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 107.2 days.
ESR Group Price Performance
Shares of ESRCF opened at $12.62 on Thursday. ESR Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.89.
ESR Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ESR Group
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Why D-Wave’s Project With Davidson Is a Game-Changer For Quantum
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Hims & Hers Stock Soars on Novo Nordisk Collaboration
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Amazon’s Earnings Will Make or Break the Stock’s Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for ESR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.