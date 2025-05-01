ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Short Interest Update

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,009,800 shares, an increase of 87.2% from the March 31st total of 3,745,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 107.2 days.

ESR Group Price Performance

Shares of ESRCF opened at $12.62 on Thursday. ESR Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.89.

Get ESR Group alerts:

ESR Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

ESR Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, India, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and New Economy Development.

Receive News & Ratings for ESR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.