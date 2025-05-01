EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Shares Unloaded Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). In a filing disclosed on April 28th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in EOG Resources stock on April 8th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) on 4/8/2025.

EOG Resources Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $110.38 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.52 and a 52-week high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.37.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were issued a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. The trade was a 7.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EOG

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

