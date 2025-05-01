Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EPD. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $27.37 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 364.4% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.