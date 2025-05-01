Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Department of Treasury

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,980,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,665,000 after buying an additional 117,203 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after buying an additional 11,608 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAC opened at $40.40 on Thursday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.12 and a twelve month high of $51.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.44 and a 200-day moving average of $44.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $145.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.80 million. Analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

