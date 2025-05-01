Eagle Strategies LLC Sells 33 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Eagle Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 18,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $366.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $419.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $362.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

