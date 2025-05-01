Eagle Strategies LLC Sells 219 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Eagle Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.39. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.46 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.206 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

