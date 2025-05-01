Eagle Strategies LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IJR stock opened at $100.13 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.50 and its 200-day moving average is $113.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

