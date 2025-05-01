Eagle Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Eagle Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,458 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Realta Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3,156.7% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $36.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $838.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average of $41.21. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $49.12.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.