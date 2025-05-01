Eagle Strategies LLC Acquires 1,766 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.79.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $162.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.17. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.58 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $6,078,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,817.68. This trade represents a 61.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,330,060. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

