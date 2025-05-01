Divisar Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Divisar Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,686 shares during the quarter. Abercrombie & Fitch comprises approximately 1.1% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANF. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 367 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANF. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $135.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 9th. Barclays began coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.25.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $69.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.18. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.09. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.30 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 29.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.