Divisar Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Divisar Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,686 shares during the quarter. Abercrombie & Fitch comprises approximately 1.1% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANF. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 367 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have weighed in on ANF. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $135.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 9th. Barclays began coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.25.
Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $69.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.18. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $196.99.
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.09. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.30 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 29.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile
Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
