Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $76.37 Million Stock Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,686,281 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $76,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 105.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 49,356 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 61.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,673 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 72,402 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $6,672,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

BHLB opened at $24.86 on Thursday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $32.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $110.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

View Our Latest Report on Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Insider Transactions at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In related news, EVP Ellen Tulchiner sold 1,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $31,528.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.