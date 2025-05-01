Dennis Suskind Sells 1,000 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total transaction of $271,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,781.20. This represents a 25.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CME Group Stock Up 1.7 %

CME opened at $277.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $99.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.86. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.70 and a twelve month high of $278.16.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. CME Group had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 57.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $269.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.80.

View Our Latest Report on CME Group

Institutional Trading of CME Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 570.6% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 122.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 612.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

(Get Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.