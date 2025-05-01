Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stake Reduced by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 98.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 331,975 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.65.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. This trade represents a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $91.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.59.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

