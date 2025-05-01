Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC Invests $1.10 Million in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,836 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in MSCI by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MSCI from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MSCI from $532.00 to $530.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.36.

MSCI Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $544.88 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.69 and a 12-month high of $642.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $552.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $582.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.12. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 156.08% and a net margin of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $745.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 49.48%.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.25, for a total value of $2,621,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 294,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,542,084.75. This trade represents a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 5,300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $574.51 per share, with a total value of $3,044,903.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,599,549.01. The trade was a 0.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

