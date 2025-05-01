Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Plug Power by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 49,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Plug Power by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 18,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares during the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PLUG. StockNews.com raised Plug Power to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Plug Power from $1.40 to $1.10 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Plug Power from $1.60 to $1.40 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.29.

Plug Power stock opened at $0.87 on Thursday. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $807.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

