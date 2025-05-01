Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $118,000 Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 26,640 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 15.3% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 52,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 1.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 439,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 2,505.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 730,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 702,279 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nokia Oyj from $6.35 to $6.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

Nokia Oyj Stock Up 0.2 %

NOK stock opened at $4.98 on Thursday. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $5.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0336 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This is a boost from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

