Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Hsbc Global Res

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

DQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised Daqo New Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.01.

NYSE:DQ opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.99. Daqo New Energy has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $30.85. The company has a market cap of $841.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.37.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.05). Daqo New Energy had a negative net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $123.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.81 million. On average, research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Diametric Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 16,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 9.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

