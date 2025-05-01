Cypress Advisory Group LLC Invests $2.35 Million in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cypress Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,636 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.2% of Cypress Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Keel Point LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $48,889,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $411.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $498.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $531.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $401.00 and a one year high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $655.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $642.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $540.00 price target (down previously from $635.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.86.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

