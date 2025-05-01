CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Performance

CVD Equipment stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.99. CVD Equipment has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $5.25.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 17.10% and a negative net margin of 18.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CVD Equipment Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVD Equipment by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 71,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd grew its holdings in CVD Equipment by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 665,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 18,157 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CVD Equipment by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CVD Equipment by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. 31.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.