CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CVD Equipment Stock Performance
CVD Equipment stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.99. CVD Equipment has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $5.25.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 17.10% and a negative net margin of 18.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CVD Equipment Company Profile
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.
See Also
