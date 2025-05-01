CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Given New $12.00 Price Target at UBS Group

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CureVac in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVAC opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. CureVac has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.18. The company has a market cap of $796.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 2.48.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). CureVac had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $15.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CureVac will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in CureVac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in CureVac by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 55,867 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CureVac by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CureVac by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 50,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 19,098 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CureVac by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the period. 17.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

