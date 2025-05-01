Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.08.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning has a 52-week low of $32.84 and a 52-week high of $55.33.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Corning’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Corning will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Corning’s payout ratio is 193.10%.

In other news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,557,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,852.48. This represents a 16.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $892,743.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 258.4% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 123,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 89,268 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Corning by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 191,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 62,514 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Corning by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 111,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 16,001 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 138,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after buying an additional 29,790 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $1,110,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

